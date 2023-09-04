MIDDLETOWN — Nancy High, 79, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Community Hospital in Anderson. She was born on Jan. 12, 1944, in Anderson, to the late Clarence and Mary (Lawson) Hines.
Nancy made everyone she knew feel like family and never met a stranger, offering to pray and witness about her faith. She spent many years working at the Ark Day Care, where she became known to many as Grandma Nancy and many call her Grandma Nancy to this day. Nancy also worked for Ballard and Sons for several years at the door greeting people as they came in. Nini loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a proud member of the Highland High School Class of 1962, a longtime member of the Middletown Church of the Nazarene and attended Oakville Church of the Brethren.
Nancy loved her flower beds and watching her birds. She had a vast collection of bears from Cracker Barrel. Nancy will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure of having them be part of their life.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gary High; son, Mike (Amy) High; stepdaughter, Kelly (Karla) Ellison; grandchildren, Kelsey (Shawn) High and Jacob (Tifinee) High; great-grandchildren, Kadence High, Silas Poore and Bassy Poore; sister, Kathy Allee; brother-in-law, Kenny (Becky) High; daughter-in-law, Sherry High; along with several nieces and nephews whom she greatly adored.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by siblings, Jim Hines and Steve Hines; sister-in-law, Jackie McClure; and brothers-in-law, Virgil High and Larry High.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 6, 2023, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Middletown. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.
You may share a memory or express a condolence of Nancy at www.ballardandsons.com.