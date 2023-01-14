Robert Hood Sr.
ANDERSON — Robert Hood Sr., 88, passed away Jan. 10, 2023.
Service will be noon Monday at Glazebrooks Funeral Services, 2822 Nichol Ave., with visitation two hours prior to service.
