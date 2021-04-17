CALANDRELLI, JOANNA L. (SHORES) — Service 3 p.m. Sunday at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m.
DEHART, RUTH (KLUS) — formerly of Anderson, passed on Jan. 2, 2021. Graveside services will be held on June 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery. See www.LooseCares.com for obituary.
MORGAN, CHARLES EDWARD — Services at noon Saturday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
SHORT, JOHN R. — 87, passed away on April 14, 2021. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service in Anderson. Visitation on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
