CHASE, NANCY LEE — 68, former Pendleton resident, died Feb. 24, 2021. Services: noon Friday, March 5, 2021, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. View full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
PHILLIPS, LEANN G. (CHAFIN) — 43, died Feb 28, 2021. Service will be at 3 p.m. March 6, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com
