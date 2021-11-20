For years I’ve heard the phrase “be present” but not fully appreciated its meaning. Too often we run a race through life instead of living it. In order to live our lives instead of simply enduring them, we must focus on what is happening around us. Instead of giving in to the fear of missing out, we need to stop, think and evaluate which activities actually belong in our lives.
At what point did we forget that we get to choose? This morning, it was snowing. Not an occasional tiny flake that a 5-year-old declares as snow, but instead big, fluffy flakes that drifted down and coated the cars. We each had a choice. Did we stop and decide to be present, watch the beauty of the falling snow, marvel at the wonder that each one is different and enjoy the change in the seasons? Or did we hurry on to our destination, decry the snow coming too early and wish the driver in front of us would go faster? One of those is being present, and the other is running a race.
Perhaps you thought, “Oh, I’m busy, I’ll go enjoy the snow this afternoon.”
By the time lunch was over, most of the snow had melted and the weather was simply damp and cold. That beautiful mystical moment had passed. What did you do with your moment? This morning I stopped, spun around in the flurry of flakes and reveled in the beauty. I joked with a friend and asked him if he had ordered the snow. I did not only see the beauty, but I made a memory of it.
Whether you call this being present, mindfulness or living in the moment, it makes a difference in our mental and physical health. This choosing to connect with nature can happen anywhere in any season. Was the colorful burst of the fall leaves these past few weeks your connection? Or was the appearance of the first spring flowers your last meaningful connection with nature? Don’t miss these opportunities to come fully alive and create memories.
Next week, when life is tough, I can pull out my exhilarating memory of the falling snow. Focusing on this memory will lower my heart rate and put me back in the right brain space to continue on.
Taking a moment to appreciate the marvels of nature around you will not lessen the time you have for living the rest of your life. It will enhance it. Earlier this week I had spent my entire workday in front of a screen. I came home and took an evening walk. It was cold and dark, and yet, it was exactly what I needed. The wind blew the fog from my brain, the calm relaxed the tension in my shoulders. Nature offered a healing opportunity, and I took full advantage of it. I have always loved sunsets. They remind me we cannot rush nature. We simply experience it, and it changes us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.