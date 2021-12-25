For many Hoosiers, today is the day they gather with family and friends around a Christmas tree. The tradition of decorating homes with greenery is ancient, enduring for thousands of years across many cultures.
The winter solstice (December 21) marks the longest night in the year in the Northern hemisphere. For sun-worshipping cultures, this extended darkness symbolizes a time of the sun god Ra’s illness. On the solstice, as days grow longer, Egyptians filled their homes with green palm rushes celebrating Ra’s triumph over death.
In Northern Europe, Druids decked their Celtic temples with evergreen boughs symbolizing eternal life. The Vikings of Scandinavia believed plants that remained green year-round belonged to their sun god, Balder.
The people of the Roman Empire honored Saturn, the god of agriculture, with a feast on the solstice. This occasion signaled the greening of the earth and the approach of a new growing season. Romans trimmed their homes and temples with evergreen branches in celebration.
During the 15th century, Germans adorned trees with apples, pretzels, nuts, gingerbread and wool thread. Thus the birthplace of Protestantism also produced the Christmas tree – Weihnachtsbaum.
In the British colonies, Governor of Plymouth William Bradford dubbed advent embellishments “pagan mockery.” Likewise, the General Court of Massachusetts issued fines for any ornamentation in homes or churches, demanding December 25 be celebrated only in church services.
By the 19th century, the influx of German and Irish traditions subverted the rigidity of Puritanical ideals. The release of an 1846 illustration of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert posing in front of a garnished tree made the Christmas tree instantly en vogue.
Today the tradition of the Christmas tree persists. Yet, many people no longer select a natural tree, instead opting for artificial ones. In 1964, 35% of Christmas trees sold were artificial. Before the pandemic, artificial trees comprised more than 80% of the total market.
On the surface, it seems logical to purchase an artificial tree, as they can be reused year after year and come with pre-installed lights. They require no water and don’t drop needles on the floor. Typically, artificial trees are made with non-biodegradable and non-recyclable PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and last only five to seven years. 93% of natural Christmas trees are recycled every year, each one sequestering up to 1 ton of CO2 over its lifespan.
Naturally farmed trees also support local economies. The majority of Christmas trees are grown in Oregon, North Carolina and Michigan. 85% of artificial trees sold in the US are manufactured in China and imported. US tree farms employ more than 100,000 people in all 50 states.
In the end, natural trees maintain a lower environmental impact and keep more money in local economies compared to artificial ones. They smell great too. Here’s to hoping everyone has a great holiday season!
