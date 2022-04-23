Our very way of life is based on the consumption of fossil fuels. Over four-fifths of all the energy used in the world comes from coal, oil, and natural gas.
For example, coal is used to produce electricity and concrete, oil is essential to the transportation and petrochemical industries and natural gas is used for heating, cooling and the generation of electricity. While fossil fuels contribute directly to our quality of life, their use is raising global temperatures at a rate not seen since humans have existed.
Of all the global challenges we face, none has the urgency of climate change. A warming planet is already witnessing more intense storms, wildfires, rising sea levels, 100-year floods, the spread of tropical insect-borne diseases, coral reef die-offs, jellyfish plumes, toxic freshwater algae growth and the creation of climate refugees.
The drying up of the American west is an example of the effects of a warming planet. Much of the western half of the U.S. has experienced over two decades of drought, with the last two years classified as “intense drought” in the southwest and much of Texas. The water level in Lake Mead near Las Vegas is at its lowest level since Hoover Dam was built in the 1930s, and Lake Powell is at a historic low not seen since the Glen Canyon Dam was completed and the lake began to fill. Together, these two reservoirs supply water to 40 million people. If levels continue to drop over the summer, Lake Powell could reach “deadpool” where there isn’t enough water coming through the dam to turn the massive turbines that generate electricity that goes to portions of seven Western states.
Arizona is now facing its first federally declared water shortage, ramping up competition between communities over who will get water. Big investment firms are sweeping in, buying up water rights and depriving nearby communities of water they assumed would be available. At the same time, the population of Arizona is increasing every day with huge new subdivisions multiplying around Phoenix.
My friend of many years, a resident of Prescott, is leaving. The threat of wildfires is increasing daily, and one is burning now about 15 miles from her home. With high winds and no rain in the forecast, residents of the mountains two hours north of Phoenix rely on the skill of firefighters like the Granite Mountain Hot-Shots. Many trees, some of them among the oldest living trees in the west, have died from extreme drought and the invasion of bark beetles, forming vast reservoirs of kindling that could accelerate a blaze.
Granted, droughts are a part of living in the western U.S. In fact, more than one culture (the Puebloans of Mesa Verde) most likely succumbed to drought. Indiana could begin to look like an inviting alternative to those living in drought-stricken regions.