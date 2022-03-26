Spring is officially here. As tree buds burst open and flowering plants emerge from their long winter’s nap, Mother Nature’s 2022 play is opening with Scene 1, Act 1. Those of us who plant gardens or flower beds will take the role of “assistant director” in the play. None of us is really the “director” because that job belongs to Mother Nature who tends to rewrite even the most brilliant script.
Why should we even consider going to the expense and effort of planting a garden? Why not just plant the whole yard in grass and be done with it? An immaculate lawn can have eye appeal and confer a kind of status on the homeowner. Some would even say that a well-kept lawn adds to the value of a home. But if we could interview the birds, insects and other wildlife in the neighborhood, they would tell us that they would prefer a garden of native perennials over a grass monoculture any day.
Lawns need constant mowing and regular applications of herbicides and fertilizer, not to mention aeration, grub control, dethatching and overseeding from time to time. Lawn mowers use gasoline and contribute to air pollution, pesticide application can kill beneficial insects and excess fertilizer can find its way into surface water and contribute to water pollution. A well-established perennial garden, by contrast, is beneficial to birds, pollinators and other wildlife as well as to us, providing beauty and complexity that a lawn cannot. A garden is a miniature ecosystem.
One doesn’t have to be a master gardener to plant native flowers, shrubs, or trees around the home. Perennials (like wood lilies and coneflowers) are plants that come up year after year by themselves. Annuals are plants that usually live just one growing season outdoors because they are not native to the area and are not adapted to Indiana winters (think petunias and marigolds). Annuals may bloom most of the summer but must be replanted each year.
The United States Department of Agriculture has divided the country into Plant Hardiness Zones based on average low winter temperatures. We are located on the border of Zones 5 and 6, which is good to know when making your plant selection. Another consideration is whether a plant prefers sun, partial sun or shade. A shade-loving plant (like hydrangea) is unlikely to thrive in full sun, while plants that love the sun (sunflowers, yarrow) won’t do as well in the shade.
To have happy plants, the soil must be prepared before planting. It may be necessary to “amend” the soil by working compost into the top several inches. The Indiana Native Plant Society (http://indiananativeplants.org) is an excellent source of information about native plants. Using native plants can give us a deeper understanding of nature while helping give wildlife a source of food and cover.