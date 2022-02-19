If you are like me, when it is time to put the trash cans out for garbage collection, it is hard to remember if it is recycling week or not. I typically look around to see if neighbors have their yellow-lidded cans out on the curb and, if they do, I dutifully roll my recycling can out to the street. Yet, even on recycling weeks (particularly after the holidays), I see a lot of trashcans stuffed to the brim with recyclable materials.
Whenever I see this, I wonder why some folks still do not recycle. Is it because people do not care about the environment? Is it because it is too much effort? Or do people think that the recycling and garbage “just end up in the same place anyway”?
I choose to take a less cynical approach to answer those questions. I think it simply has to do with not having a good grasp on what is recyclable and what is not. So here is a list of things to toss in the yellow-lidded can and what you should drop in the trash.
Recyclable materials
• Metal – steel/aluminum/tin cans, aluminum foil
• Paper – newspaper, office paper, cardboard, magazines, food boxes (such as cereal or pasta), junk mail, phone books (if you still have them lying around), books
• Glass – all colors of glass bottles
• Plastic – #1 thru #7 (all of these numbers are on the bottom of the container) these include milk jugs, detergent bottles
Non-recyclable materials (in the Anderson area)
• Metal – No scrap metal or construction materials
• Paper – No pizza boxes
• Glass – No light bulbs, mirrors or dishes
• Plastic – No plastic bags, food wrappers, greasy food containers or toys
• No yard waste, hazardous materials (such as diapers, tissues and batteries) ceramics or styrofoam.
For a more detailed list of what can and cannot be recycled, visit www.bestway-disposal.com.
If you do not have a recycling can at your home, call 877-507-0470, and Best Way will deliver one to you.
For hazardous materials and other items not accepted in the curbside cans, visit the Madison County Recycling Center at 2021 Mounds Road in Anderson.
Accepted items include computers, cameras, printers/ink cartridges, stereo equipment, televisions, VCRs and video game consoles. Recyclable hazardous materials include aerosol cans, batteries (auto/lead-acid/rechargeable), automobile and engine fluids, freon, herbicides and insecticides, paint (oil/latex), solvents and fluorescent lightbulbs. Call 765-641-7978 for hours of operation and a more detailed list of acceptable items.
Update on grey wolves
On Feb. 10, a District Court Judge for the Northern District of California overturned the Trump Administration’s decision to delist the grey wolf from the Endangered Species List. The ruling applies to 44 of the 48 contiguous states Idaho, Montana, New Mexico (NM never delisted the grey wolf), and Wyoming remains excluded.
