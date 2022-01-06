Deciduous trees overwhelmingly dominate Indiana’s landscape. Our fertile soils, abundant growing season, rainfall and temperate climate favor them over conifers. Only one native conifer is widespread and likely to be found in all 92 counties in the state – the eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana). This tree typically has an ovoid or conical growth habit and is a member of the cypress family (Cupressaceae). As indicated by its Latin generic name, it is a juniper rather than a true cedar.
Eastern red cedar is usually found as a pioneer species in early successional old field habitats. It is one the first trees to establish following the abandonment of pastures or agriculture fields. It is especially prominent in this habitat in poor eroded soils in the rolling hills of southern Indiana. In more fertile soils, deciduous trees quickly outpace the growth rate of red cedars leading to their demise since they are not shade tolerant. Although they have the potential to live for centuries, they rarely last for more than a few decades in these successional habitats. Old native red cedars are rare in Indiana and largely restricted to rock outcrops and rocky bluffs in the unglaciated portion of the state, particularly on the crest of the bluffs above the Ohio River. There are, however, numerous old cedars in the yards of old farmsteads, parks and especially cemeteries where mowers prevent establishment of encroaching deciduous trees. When allowed to reach their full potential, red cedars can grow 60 or more feet tall and over 2 feet in diameter.
Red cedars have two distinct needle forms. Young trees have spreading needle-shaped leaves while older trees have scale-like leaves appressed against the twig. These trees are dioecious, meaning the pollen-producing male cones and the seed producing female cones are on separate trees. The female cones ripen to a waxy bluish-gray color and have the appearance of berries. They contain both fats and carbohydrates and are an important food source for birds including flickers, blue jays, mockingbirds, catbirds, brown thrashers, robins, bluebirds, yellow-rumped warblers, tree swallows and the aptly named cedar waxwings. Mammals such as opossum, chipmunks, and white-footed mice may also consume the cones.
Red cedar wood is brittle, but very durable and therefore useful in applications such as fence posts and exterior siding where its resistance to insects and decay are important. The heartwood is red and aromatic when freshly cut, yielding the distinctive cedar smell. It is also used for cedar chests where its aromatic wood is said to discourage insects such as clothing moths.
Thanks to clearing and fire-suppression, eastern red cedar is likely vastly more common today in Indiana than prior to European settlement. The saplings are readily killed by fire, preventing its establishment in many habitats where landscape-scale fire was formerly frequent.
Kevin Tungesvick is a lifelong resident of Madison County. An avid naturalist and self-taught botanist, Kevin is author of a floral inventory of Mounds State Park. He is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition
