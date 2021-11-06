Ecuador is one of the crown jewels of biodiversity in the Americas. Located on the South American coast between Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has an extraordinary variety of ecosystems, each with its own unique species and habitats.
Imagine a country the size of Colorado that has cloud forests on the western slopes of the Andes, Amazon rainforest in the southeast, high Sierra tundra and four massive glacier-covered volcanoes, Paramo grasslands, tropical dry forests, volcanic islands and marine habitats.
Mainland Ecuador is a birders’ paradise. In comparison, 460 bird species have been recorded in Indiana while Ecuador had 1,681 known species at last count. Indiana has one species of hummingbird, the ruby-throated; Ecuador by comparison has 132 species. Although the western slope of the Andes is known as a biodiversity hotspot, forests are rapidly being cleared to raise coffee, cattle, bananas and palm oil. Less than 5% of the original forest remains intact, but Indiana has less than 0.01% of its old growth forest remaining.
Ecuador relied heavily on tourism before the pandemic, generating $3.95 billion USD for their economy in 2019. But then came COVID.
By March 2021, Ecuador was struggling with one of the world’s highest COVID infection rates because it couldn’t get enough vaccine, and the health ministry didn’t have a viable plan for distribution and testing. When a new president was elected, he enlisted the World Bank to help secure vaccine from other countries.
President Lasso organized a massive public health effort and Ecuadorians responded. Today, Ecuador has one of the lowest COVID rates in the world and most adults are vaccinated. Mask wearing is nearly universal even outdoors, and tourists are welcome if they are vaccinated.
Ecuador faces a number of conservation threats. Deforestation is occurring more rapidly in Ecuador than in any other country in the western hemisphere. Indigenous people living in remote areas are struggling against mining and oil drilling interests, and endemic species that are unable to migrate are likely to face extinction. The capital, Quito, gets its drinking water from the Antisana glacier which is rapidly shrinking because of rising average temperatures, according to our guide.
Another problem is untreated sewage. We were warned to drink only bottled water nearly everywhere; the capital of Quito only treats 2% of its wastewater. The population of Quito has grown so quickly that building has outpaced existing infrastructure. But there are hopeful signs that Ecuador is tackling these challenges.
At the Copenhagen Climate Conference, President Lasso just announced that he is increasing the Galapagos Marine Preserve by 23,000+ square miles. Private individuals and not-for-profits are partnering with international conservation groups to create large wildlife preserves and conservation areas. Eco-tourism is growing again as the pandemic recedes, and businesses are reopening. My hope is that the people of Ecuador can find the balance that protects both their economy and their irreplaceable natural areas.
