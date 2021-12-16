What is your favorite memory from this week? Was it a walk in the woods on one of the recent warm days? Sunshine and birds singing in your backyard? Did you spend time creating a gift for a family member, or having a conversation with your best friend?
With only a week until Christmas you might be feeling pressured to meet unrealistic expectations. Stop and evaluate where those thoughts came from. Take a lesson from nature and learn how to readjust your priorities. Nature doesn’t rush, it takes the time necessary to grow and flourish.
When we look at a field full of flowers, or a pile of fallen leaves, do we notice the details, or do we just see the similarities? There can be good found in either perspective, but which should be our view for today? Some days we need to step back and remember how much alike we all are. Other days we really need the small boost of self-confidence that comes when we remember that we are each unique.
One of my favorite artists is Georgia O’Keeffe. She is famous for oversized, highly detailed paintings of flowers. Beyond the beauty of her paintings was her wisdom about life.
“Nobody sees a flower - really - it is so small it takes time - we haven’t time - and to see takes time, like to have a friend takes time.”
This quote has stuck with me for decades. It takes time to see the small details, and it takes time to have a friend. For a few years I was actively photographing tiny flowers. It seemed to me the epitome of seeing a flower, to see the details in the smallest ones.
It takes time to have a friend. Are you investing that time to be a friend? As you look around during the day, where do you see evidences of your friends? From their viewpoint, where do your friends find evidence of you? Do you stop by their desks on the way to lunch, text them to meet for a jog around the park after work, or plan frequent Saturday hikes? Do you enjoy life’s journey together?
The advent of winter does not preclude outdoor activities. When it’s warm go for a lunchtime stroll. When it’s clear and cool go gaze at the stars or holiday lights. Take the path less traveled and look for animal tracks. There are so many fun things to do this time of year, and they’re all more fun when you share the experiences with friends.
What you do is much less important than who you experience it with. What we really want and need is more time to pour into our relationships. Instead of purchasing another gift, spend time with your friends. Use your talents and help them complete a project, or get together to play games, sing songs or talk over a delicious dinner.
It’s the Holiday season. Celebrate it with those you hold most dear!
Carol Emmert is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition
