Pin oak (Quercus palustris) is a common tree of poorly drained soils in the Midwest and portions of the mid-Atlantic states. Pin oak is a relatively rapid growing tree that has a shorter lifespan than many other oak species. In Indiana, pin oak is found throughout the state, but occurs in somewhat different habitats in different regions. In the central portion of the state, it is mostly confined to poorly drained flat upland soils where it associates with shellbark hickory, swamp white oak, bur oak, and formerly green ash. It occurs in similar habitats in northern Indiana; however, it also occurs in wet sandy bottomland in northwest Indiana with black gum and river birch. In southern Indiana, it may be abundant in wet soils on the till plains of the Illinoisan glaciation with red maple and sweet gum. Elsewhere in southern Indiana, it is mostly found in non-calcareous bottomlands along rivers and streams.
Pin oak leaves typically have 5-7 sharp-pointed lobes that are long-tapered to bristle tips. The leaves are usually 4-6 inches long with broad u-shaped sinuses separating the lobes. They are medium green in color and may turn yellow or reddish-brown in the fall. Leaves on saplings are typically marcescent, meaning they hang on the tree through the winter and fall off during the first warm days of spring.
The inconspicuous wind-pollinated flowers appear in spring with the emerging leaves. The male catkins drop from the tree following pollination while the pistillate flower develop into acorns. The acorns are among the smallest of the oaks native to Indiana, measuring about ½ inch long and broad. Like other members of the red oak group, they take two growing season to mature. Wildlife including tree squirrels, chipmunks, white-footed mice, wood ducks, mallards, wild turkeys, blue jays, white-breasted nuthatches, and red-bellied and red-headed woodpeckers feed on the acorns. Like other oaks, numerous species of insect larvae feed on the leaves, which in turn are important sources of food for breeding songbirds.
Pin oaks may grow 75 or more feet in height, typically displaying a conical form when young. The lower branches often droop and usually hang onto the trunk for several years after they die. The trunks have brownish-gray bark that has shallow furrows but is generally thinner and smoother that other member of the red oak group. Pin oaks may live 100 years or more in ideal habitats but planted specimens under more adverse conditions often live less than 75 years.
Due to their rapid growth and attractive form, pin oaks have been popular as shade trees. Unfortunately, they often perform poorly in disturbed soil profiles with a high pH resulting in yellow, chlorotic foliage. Bur oak, swamp white oak, and Shumard oak are generally more adaptable and longer-lived in the suburban landscape.