Blackhaw viburnum (Viburnum prunifolium) is one of our most common woodland shrubs. This handsome shrub has attractive clusters of white flowers in the spring, glossy green foliage throughout the growing season and edible purple fruit in the fall. It is found in much of the eastern and central United States from New York west to Iowa and south to Louisiana and the Carolinas. It is found throughout Indiana but is somewhat less common in the far northern counties and some of the counties bordering the Ohio River.
Blackhaw viburnum is large shrub which occasionally takes on the form of a small tree in a woodland setting, frequently reaching a height of 12 to 15 feet. The root system produces suckers that vary in their abundance, resulting in the formation of thickets of stems. Small specimens have smooth bark that breaks into small scales on larger trucks, resembling the bark of a flowering dogwood. The ovate leaves are arranged in opposite pairs and are up to 3 inches long and 1 inch wide with fine teeth on the margins. The leaves produce a vibrant mixture of yellow, orange and reddish-purple hues in the fall. The purple winter buds are tapered to a sharp point.
Rounded clusters of numerous small flowers are produced in May. The flowers develop into fruit that is green in the summer, ripening to a dark purple color in September and October. The fruit contains a single large hard-coated seed known as a stone. The fleshy portion of the ripe fruit is edible with a unique pleasing flavor. It may be eaten fresh or made into preserves.
Many species of wildlife benefit from the food and shelter create by blackhaw viburnum. The flowers attract numerous native bees including cuckoo bees, mason bees, sweat bees and mining bees. Other pollinators include hover flies, bee flies, butterflies and skippers. The fruits attract mammals such as chipmunks, tree squirrels and white-footed mice. The fruit are also consumed by a variety of birds including robins and other thrushes, wild turkeys, cardinals, cedar waxwings, catbirds and woodpeckers. The dense thickets created by blackhaw viburnum along woodland edges are valuable nesting habitat for birds such as robins, cardinals, indigo buntings, brown thrashers and catbirds.
Blackhaw viburnum is an excellent ornamental where a large shrub is desired. While its suckering habit and size limit its usefulness for foundation plantings, they are assets when screening is desired. It is one of the best shrubs for creating hedgerows for wildlife. While typically found in woodlands, it also thrives in full sun where it exhibits a very dense growth habit ideal for bird habitat. Its attractive flowers, edible fruit, and excellent fall color round out its landscape attributes. It is an excellent native substitute for the high invasive burning bush (Euonymus alatus).
