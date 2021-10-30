Plastics have been around for just over a century, hitting the scene in 1907 with the first mass-produced synthetic material called Bakelite. Plastics are now a part of nearly every manufactured product on Earth.
Today, there is an estimated 300 million tons of plastic waste produced globally every year. A large percentage of this waste ends up in our streams, rivers and oceans. Through exposure to river and ocean water, sunlight and other variable conditions, plastics break down into small pieces measuring less than 5 millimeters called microplastics. These tiny fragments are the most common form of marine debris around the world.
Small fish and birds consume microplastics which are in turn consumed by larger fish and marine animals, creating a cycle that poisons the entire food chain (including humans). Throughout the oceans, there are five designated areas with the greatest concentration of plastics. The largest of these areas is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating mass of plastic more than 17 times the size of Indiana (617,000 square miles) found between Hawaii and California. Research shows that this area contains 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic weighing 80,000 tons.
In 2013, Dutch inventor and entrepreneur Boyan Slat dropped out of school and began developing a system to clean up rivers and oceans. Called The Ocean Cleanup, Slat and his team developed a passive system that removes plastic waste from water. To date, The Ocean Cleanup has two systems deployed at sea collecting plastic garbage. Yet, Slat quickly realized the majority of plastic waste in the oceans comes from rivers.
Focusing on the root of the problem, The Ocean Cleanup developed The Interceptor. This vessel, resembling a small river cruiser, can be deployed in nearly any river in the world to collect plastic waste, preventing it from reaching the oceans. The craft anchors to the river bottom, and a barrier float stretches from The Interceptor to the river bank. As the river current flows beneath the barrier, plastics in the water are diverted to the “mouth” of The Interceptor. A conveyor belt scoops the debris from the water and deposits the plastics into onboard containers. Once full, the containers are taken ashore, and the plastic waste is recycled.
Eighty percent of plastic pollution is within 1,000 (1%) rivers around the world. Slat and his organization are hopeful that their system could potentially clear the oceans of most plastic pollution within five years (when fully operational). Previous estimates for the removal of plastics from ocean waters were as much as 79,000 years. Additionally, the sale of plastic waste could raise $500 million. Through the use of passive technology — the energy of the sun and the movement of ocean currents, we may one day see a plastic-free ocean.
