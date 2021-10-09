The Galapagos Islands are a cluster of 13 major and many smaller volcanic islands on the equator 600 miles west of Ecuador.
The theory is that the Nazca plate, which the Galapagos land mass sits on, is moving south/southwest over a “hot spot” along a fault in the earth’s crust. Hot spots cause a slow and steady deposition of magma and rock as the land mass above it keeps drifting to the southwest. Each of the Galapagos Islands is the top of a volcano that has risen above water level.
The exception is the large island of Isabela, which resulted from six volcanoes fusing together. Most vegetation found on the Galapagos first had to establish a foothold on lava fields and cinder-like volcanic rock.
The Galapagos Islands are relatively new, considering that the Earth is 4.6 billion years old and most of the islands are less than 5 million years old. Life appeared even more recently. Many species on the Galapagos today are endemic, meaning that they exist there and nowhere else. When Charles Darwin visited the islands in 1835 and collected specimens for King George IV of England, he noticed that many animals resembled those on the mainland yet were distinctly different.
DNA sequencing of the giant tortoises of the Galapagos shows that their nearest relative indeed lives on the west coast of South America. The Galapagos sea lion is closely related to California sea lions that reached the islands. Galapagos marine iguanas are related to land lizards in Mexico and Central America, and the ancestor of the Galapagos penguin is related to the banded penguins of Peru and Chile. The original residents of the Galapagos were those few creatures who floated, flew, or were blown to the islands and reproduced in isolation from their relatives on the mainland and other islands.
Darwin knew that humans could alter the genetic makeup of domesticated animals (and plants) by a process he called artificial selection. Breeders select parents that show certain desirable traits so that their offspring are more likely to show those traits. Horses have been bred for speed or endurance; dogs are bred for herding or pointing behavior; cattle are bred for milk or meat production.
In wild places where humans aren’t interfering, nature itself selects which traits give living things their best chance for survival. Marine iguanas were able to adapt to eating marine algae partly because there wasn’t much edible vegetation growing on land. Many animals with gray or black coloration have been “selected” by nature to survive because dark colors allow them to hide and move more freely in their environment.
In his 1859 classic book “The Origin of Species,” Darwin termed this “evolution by natural selection.” His book initiated a revolution in scientific thinking that still reverberates today.
