January in Indiana might require us to adjust our thinking and our actions. Earlier this week my friend Kevin was working on an outdoor project and I texted to ask if he was staying warm enough.
His reply?
“Cold is a state of mind and a lack of clothing.”
I replied that I agreed.
While I can’t guarantee exactly what he meant, this is what I read from his statement: Cold is a state of mind, and its up to us to decide what direction our thoughts move in each day. When it is 80 degrees outside you dress differently than you do for 40 degrees. So it stands to reason that when the mercury dips to 0 we ought to dress differently than we did for 40. But do we? Not often enough. Have you checked what the temperature really is outside and adjusted your thoughts and actions?
That leads to the second part: cold is a lack of clothing. There are people around the globe who survive and thrive in weather much, much colder than what we experience in Indiana. How do they thrive? By being smart with their clothing choices and using nature to their advantage, instead of working against it. If you feel ill-prepared for extended periods of time outdoors, then it’s time to start dressing with the correct clothing. By extended periods I mean anything over five minutes.
Start dressing using the three layer method: a base layer to remove moisture from your skin, a middle layer for warmth and an outer layer to stop the elements. My favorite base layers are long-sleeve wicking shirts and leggings. They are thin, light-weight, and easy to fit under your regular winter clothing. Options include both natural fibers and synthetics, the most important part being that they are somewhat snug so they can do their wicking job correctly.
Your middle layer should be for retaining your own body heat. Many people choose synthetic fleece for warmth. My preference is almost always flannel, so much so that when I’m not wearing flannel in the winter my friends poke fun at me for wearing something else.
Your outer layer is to keep out the elements. Think wind and rain/snow protection. This is often referred to as your shell layer. Many winter coats are designed to incorporate both the middle and outer layers into one item. I appreciate when they are separate garments so I can mix and match to adjust for a wider range of temperatures.
One more thought: cold can be a state of mind, and how we sometimes react to other people. Like Scrooge in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol or the Grinch, no one wants to be around a cold-hearted person. They suck the life and joy out of the beauty of every day. Don’t be cold.
Low temperatures will stay awhile. Change your thinking, layer up and go enjoy the outdoors. Wondrous winter sunrises and sunsets are waiting for you!
