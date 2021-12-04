Is each snowflake unique? Does the temperature have to be below freezing for snow to fall? How is snow cover being affected by a warming planet? What exactly is a blizzard? And, what are the odds that Anderson will have a white Christmas this year?
Snow can occur when water vapor in the atmosphere freezes on dust particles to form ice crystals. A snowflake forms when a single ice crystal joins with other ice crystals and becomes heavy enough to fall to Earth. Although snow forms at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, it can reach the ground at temperatures above freezing if the air is dry, the snowflakes are large and they fall faster than they melt.
The old saying that no two snowflakes are alike is true. When viewed under a lens, their hexagonal symmetry can be categorized into perhaps 10 different characteristic shapes. Some look like lace; others like needles or spools. The smallest snowflakes, called dust crystals, are the ones of that sparkle like diamonds on bitter cold days.
Much of the water that supplies the American west falls as snow. Snowmelt replenishes rivers and reservoirs upon which people, agriculture and livestock depend. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that for each degree Celsius that our planet warms, the Colorado River’s flow is reduced by almost 10%. Glaciers, which are basically snowpacks that never fully melt in the summer, are now disappearing in much of the world. According to data compiled by Purdue University, in the future more precipitation in Indiana will fall in winter than in summer, with rain gradually replacing snow. Since 1960, we’ve had a white Christmas about one year in 10. Anderson’s last white Christmas was in 2017.
Meteorologists describe snow events as either flurries, snow showers, snowstorms or blizzards. Flurries are intermittent with no accumulation, while snow showers have a definite beginning and end and can produce measurable snowfall. Snowstorms are classified as either snow, sleet, or a wintery mix (a combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow). Blizzards are the most disruptive and are characterized by at least 3 consecutive hours of blowing snow, 35mph winds and visibility of ¼ mile or less.
Hoosiers of a certain age remember the Blizzard of ’78 when, beginning on Jan. 25, heavy snow and high winds pummeled Indiana for 33 straight hours. People were stranded in cars, homes lost electricity, snowmobiles were dispatched for emergencies and more than 70 Hoosiers died. Fifteen plus inches of snow fell on already snow-covered ground. Many drifts exceeded 20 feet and temperatures plunged to negative 23 degrees Farenheit in Fairmount, where I lived at the time. My ’76 Ford Pinto was virtually buried under the snow; all roads into and out of Fairmount were closed for days, and school was cancelled for two straight weeks. Imagine that!
