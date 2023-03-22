Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Geelong; 4:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina, SECN — Georgia at Auburn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
2 p.m.: CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Black Hills St. vs. West Liberty, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.; 4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: CS San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.; 6:30 p.m.: TBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Kansas St., Sweet Sixteen, New York; 7:15 p.m.: CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas; 8:45 p.m.: TBS — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Tennessee, Sweet Sixteen, New York; 9:45 p.m.: CBS — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Michigan vs. Boston U., Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud State., Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.; 5:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Denver, Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Canisius vs. Minnesota, Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.
FIGURE SKATING
6 a.m.: USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Men’s Short, Saitama, Japan; 8 a.m.: USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Pairs Free, Saitama, Japan (Taped); 6:30 a.m. (Friday): USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Women’s Free, Saitama, Japan
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 2, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas; 9 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 a.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped); 6 a.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs, Oakland, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped); 1 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. San Diego (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz.; 9 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz.; 12 a.m. (Friday): MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped); 3 a.m. (Friday): MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona (Split Squad) vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped); 6 a.m. (Friday): MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — New York at Orlando; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Philadelphia; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Pittsburgh at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN)
10:45 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Slovenia at Kazakhstan, Group H; 3:30 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: England at Italy, Group C; 2:30 a.m. (Friday): FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Finland at Denmark, Group H (Taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds