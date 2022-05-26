Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.: NBATV — Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco; 10:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 3:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.; 4 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.; 6 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 7:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.; 9:45 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 10 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore; 5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- San Francisco at Cincinnati
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN)
5:50 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Orlando
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris