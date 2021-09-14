Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.: GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson, ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto; 6:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Baltimore; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: CBSSN — New York at Connecticut

Tags

Trending Video