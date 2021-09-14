Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson, ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto; 6:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Baltimore; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: CBSSN — New York at Connecticut
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.