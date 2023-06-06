Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: CBSSN — BC at Calgary
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 1, Austin, Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, First Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden; 12 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay OR LA Dodgers at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR NY Mets at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: TBS, TNT, TRUTV— Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
1:15 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Israel, Semifinal, La Plata, Argentina
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Connecticut