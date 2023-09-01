Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
3 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong; 5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn; 11 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at North Melbourne; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Virginia vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn., ACCN — N. Illinois at Boston College, BTN — Fresno St. at Purdue, CBSSN — Bowling Green at Liberty, ESPN — Arizona St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at SMU, FOX — Colorado at TCU, FS1 — Utah St. at Iowa, PEACOCK — East Carolina at Michigan, SECN — Ball St. at Kentucky; 3 p.m.: NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Hampton, Harrison, N.J., PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Boise St. at Washington, ACCN — Wofford at Pittsburgh, BTN — Towson at Maryland, CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana, CBSSN — South Florida at W. Kentucky, ESPN — UMass at Auburn, FOX — Rice at Texas, FS1 — Buffalo at Wisconsin, NBC — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — California at North Texas, SECN — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St.; 6:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Nevada at Southern Cal; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado St., ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&M, FS1 — UTSA at Houston, NFLN — Army at Louisiana-Monroe, PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — North Carolina at South Carolina, BTN — Toledo at Illinois, CBS — Texas Tech at Wyoming, NBC — West Virginia at Penn St., SECN — Middle Tennessee at Alabama; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, ESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane; 10:15 p.m.: FS1 — Sam Houston St. at BYU; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Idaho St. at San Diego St., ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 8, Dénia to Xorret de Catí, 102 miles, Spain
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland; 2 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped); 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland; 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Texas OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.: CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Weltklasse, Zurich, Switzerland (Taped)
TRIATHLON
2 p.m.: CNBC — PTO Tour: The Asian Open, Marina Bay, Singapore (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey; 11:30 a.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Catalan Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain (Taped); 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.; 4 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 6 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.: ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami; 3:30 p.m.: CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.; 4 p.m.: NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh, ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida; 12:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
8:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S., Second Round, Manila, Philippines
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped); 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 5:30 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston
SOCCER (MEN)
6:55 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers; 9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool; 11:30 a.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal; 12:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.: CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, Xiamen, China (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — New York at Chicago; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota