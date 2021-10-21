Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1; 3:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UConn, ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF; 9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Colorado St. at Utah St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

7 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

7 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah; 9 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

FIGURE SKATING

9 p.m.: NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic; 11:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ESPNU — Berkeley Prep (Fla.) at Newman (La.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN)

10 a.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal; 3 a.m. (Saturday): CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA

TENNIS

4 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA

