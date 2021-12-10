Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BIATHLON
11 p.m.: NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York; 10 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta; 12 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St., ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown, FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 1:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta, BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St., ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas, FS1 — Central Connecticut at Providence; 2:30 p.m.: FOX — UCLA at Marquette; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St.; 3:15 p.m.: ESPN — Missouri at Kansas; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler; 4:30 p.m.: SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee; 5 p.m.: FOX — Arizona at Illinois, NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis, PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah; 5:15 p.m.: ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan, SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Oregon St.; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Elon at North Carolina; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier, SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.; 4 p.m.: ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal; 3 p.m.: CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
4:30 p.m.: BTN — Minn. Duluth at Minnesota; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame; 8 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Regional Final; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech at Louisville, Regional Final; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Wisconsin, Regional Final; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Texas, Regional Final
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.; 3 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
12 a.m. (Sunday): ESPNU — Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy (Calif.), Columbia, Mo.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Chicago at Toronto
NLL LACROSSE
8:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — San Diego at Colorado
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Montpellier at Exeter (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBARDING
12:30 p.m.: NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped); 2 p.m.: NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo.; 5 p.m.: NBC — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped); 7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina; 9:48 a.m.: FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City; 1:48 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals
Sunday
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped); 7 p.m.: NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped); 8 p.m.: NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Merrimack at Indiana, ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C., FS1 — Colgate at St. John's; 2 p.m.: BTN — Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton; 3 p.m.: ABC — Villanova at Baylor; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia, ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh, PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, SECN — Florida St. at Florida; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St., SECN — New Orleans at Auburn; 5 p.m.: SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas; 7 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.; 2 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City, FOX — Dallas at Washington; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Buffalo at Tampa Bay; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
1 p.m.: NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped); 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
8:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace; 12 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan
SPEED SKATING
9 p.m.: NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals
