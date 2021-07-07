Sports on TV
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 8
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBCSN — ARCA Series: From Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. (Taped); 7 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes, 99 miles; 6:30 a.m. (Friday): NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nimes to Carcassonne, 140 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.; 9 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Miami; 4 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (3:30 p.m.); 8 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, FSIN -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2
RUGBY
6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds"; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds"; 8 a.m.: ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — WTA Tennis "Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals"
