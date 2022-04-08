Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
2 p.m.: NBATV — Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: CBSSN — Formula E: Round 4, Rome; 5 p.m.: USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 8 p.m.: CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 13, St. Louis; 10 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 1, Austin, Texas (Taped); 12:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), Costa Mesa, Calif., SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (Super-Welterweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M; 4:15 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — TCU at Texas; 7 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Tennessee; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: ACCN — Boston College Spring Game: From Boston; 12 p.m.: BTN — Purdue Spring Game: From West Lafayette, Ind.; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson Spring Game: From Clemson, S.C.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.; 3 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina Spring Game: From Chapel Hill, N.C., PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford Spring Game: From Stanford, Calif.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game: From Tallahassee, Fla.; 7 p.m.: ACCN — NC State Spring Game: From Raleigh, N.C. (Taped); 9 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh Spring Game: From Pittsburgh (Taped)
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Minnesota St., Championship, Boston
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.; 1 p.m.: CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy, FS1 — Denver at Villanova; 3:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Colgate at Army; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — North Carolina at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky; 2 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Arkansas; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Alabama at Florida; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
CURLING (MEN)
9 a.m.: CNBC — World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Las Vegas (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
GOLF
3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — The State Champions Invitational: Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Championship, Tampa, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
10 a.m.: ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: NBC — The Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes, and The Santa Anita Derby; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — NLL: New York at Buffalo
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 273 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees; 7 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Philadelphia; 6 p.m.: NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Golden State at San Antonio
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Western Conference Final: Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Ottawa at NY Rangers
RUGBY (MEN)
3 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup: Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa; 3 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF; 7:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.: FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.: NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews, Dallas
Sunday
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped), NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.; 10 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped); 1:30 a.m. (Monday): CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped); 2:30 a.m. (Monday): CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.; 2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at South Carolina; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — TCU at Texas; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech, BTN — Maryland at Minnesota; 3 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Mississippi; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
1 p.m.: CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh; 7 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St., BTN — Maryland at Purdue; 1:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.; 3 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
GOLF
2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Atlanta, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.: ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn; 7 p.m.: TNT — Boston at Memphis; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Golden State at New Orleans
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: TBD at Raptors 905
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston at Washington; 4 p.m.: TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh
RODEO
5 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.
RUGBY (MEN)
12 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped); 2 p.m.: CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped); 7 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City; 1:30 p.m.: ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final; 1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds