Friday
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — 3X3U National Championship: Day 1, New Orleans; 4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game: East vs. West, New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Minneapolis, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Final Four, Minneapolis (MegaCast); 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Stanford, Final Four, Minneapolis, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Stanford, Final Four, Minneapolis (MegaCast)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse Spring Game: From Syracuse, New York
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Championships - Team: From University Park, Pennsylvania
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Penn St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Northwestern; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, California; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, California; 10 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, First Round, Grand Bear Golf Club, Saucier, Mississippi (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Florida; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Florida
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
10:30 a.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Florida) vs. DME Academy (Florida), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Florida; 12:30 p.m.: ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: New Hope (Maryland) vs. Bishop McNamara (Maryland), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Florida
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Florida; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Boston; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Memphis; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — New Orleans at LA Lakers
RUGBY (MEN)
12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at New Zealand
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.: FS1 — 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Semifinal, WTA Doubles Semifinal
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Lowe, Dallas; 9:30 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas