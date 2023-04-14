Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped); 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta; 4:30 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 5 p.m.: USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped); 11 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.: FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.; 6 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Illinois, PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at NC State, SECN — Georgia at Florida
COLLEGE BOWLING
9 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va., BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles; 4 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich., ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.; 6:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Duke, CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Olney, Md.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky; 2 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)
10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario; 4 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.); 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1, ESPN2 — Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World); 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1
RUGBY (MEN)
8 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
SOCCER (WOMEN)
8:25 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Inter Milan; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City
SWIMMING
12 p.m.: CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Westmont, Ill. (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
USFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis; 7:30 p.m.: FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ABC — Vegas at Houston; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio
Sunday
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy; 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy; 11:30 a.m.: CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta (Taped); 2:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.: FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
8:30 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Penn St. at Michigan; 7 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Boston College, ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina, BTN — Rutgers at Penn St., ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky, SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at NC State, ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn, SECN — Mississippi at Missouri; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Harvard at Michigan
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
3 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario; 7 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (1:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (4:30 p.m.); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Texas at Houston, ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1; 5:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Milwaukee, Game 1; 8 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1; 10:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Denver, Game 1
RODEO
12:30 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont.; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN)
8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final; 8:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: NBC — Michigan vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Arlington at D.C.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis