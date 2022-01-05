Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Maryland at Illinois, ESPNEWS — UT-Martin at Tennessee St., ESPNU — New Hampshire at Vermont, FS1 — Ohio St. at Indiana; 7:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — UAB at North Texas; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Washington St. at Colorado, FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati, PAC-12N — Washington at Utah; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UTEP; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Southern Cal at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville, BTN — Penn St. at Maryland; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at NC State, BTN — Northwestern at Iowa; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.: USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs' Short, Nashville, Tenn.; 8:30 p.m.: USA — U.S. Championships: Women's Short, Nashville, Tenn.
GOLF
6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
1 p.m.: ESPNU — NIBC: Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), La Porte, Ind.; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), La Porte, Ind.; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), La Porte, Ind.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston at New York; 10 p.m.: TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Boston
SOCCER (MEN)
12:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Juventus
SPEED SKATING
7 p.m.: USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1000m, Milwaukee
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals
