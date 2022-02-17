Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.; 10 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: CBSSN — Butler at St. John's; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Ohio at Kent St., ESPN2 — Richmond at VCU, ESPNU — St. Peter's at Fairfield; 9 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Nebraska, ESPN2 — Wright St. at Oakland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Marquette at Georgetown; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Kentucky; 7:30 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Georgia; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Alabama at LSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — North Dakota at Minn. Duluth
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ACCN — Maryland at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: ESPNU — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Michigan vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.; 12:30 p.m.: SECN — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.; 3 p.m.: ACCN — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: South Florida vs. Notre Dame, Clearwater, Fla.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: LSU vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Stanford
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
7:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — NLL: Albany at Buffalo
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Walton vs. Team Nique, Cleveland; 9 p.m.: TNT — NBA All-Star Friday Night: The Rising Stars Competition, Cleveland
RUGBY (MEN)
4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Wests; 2 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney; 4 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
SOCCER (MEN)
2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Juventus
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Semifinals; Doha-ATP Semifinals; Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Quarterfinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.