Thursday
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Duke, BTN — Stanford at Northwestern; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England; 4 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati; 11 p.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at St. Louis; 2:20 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 4 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at NY Yankees; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams
TENNIS
7 p.m.: ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5