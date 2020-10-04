Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.: GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Clemson

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS — Houston vs. Oakland, Game 1; 5 p.m.: TBS — NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1

NFL FOOTBALL

7:05 p.m.: CBS — New England at Kansas City; 8:50 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals

