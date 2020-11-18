Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
BOXING
9 p.m.: NBCSN — Ring City USA: O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah State at Wyoming
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: BTN — Arizona State at Michigan State; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal; 9:30 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — Arizona at Seattle
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
