Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Week 8: Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Team LeClair vs. Team Carbonneau, Nashville, Tenn.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 8: Trilogy vs. Killer 3's, Aliens vs. Power, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State, Dallas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales; 8 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland; 12 p.m.: NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah; 5:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Classic: Women's and Men's Competition, Final Qualifying Event, Salt Lake City
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 5 p.m.: NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Junior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs; 4 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Game 1); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 10 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN, NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN)
2 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada; 6 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada
SENIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN — Senior League Baseball World Series: TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.: ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund; 12:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: León at Monterrey; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Semifinals; Los Cabos-ATP Final
TRACK AND FIELD
7 a.m.: CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped); 10 a.m.: CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Indiana at Dallas; 10 p.m.: NBATV — New York at Phoenix
Sunday
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.; 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped); 3 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped); 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
1 p.m.: SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel
FISHING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas
FITNESS
1 p.m.: CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales; 8 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland; 12 p.m.: NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.; 3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.; 3:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia; 2 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
RODEO
12 p.m.: CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.; 1 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.
SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.
SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC
TENNIS
5 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final
TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 a.m.: CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Connecticut at Chicago; 3 p.m.: ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle