Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg
GOLF
10 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Detroit (1 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress); 6 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Cleveland; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — Preseason: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh
RUGBY
6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Verdes FC vs. Santos de Guápiles; 10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Deportivo FC
TENNIS
2 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA
