Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.; 9 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 2 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 4:30 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN)
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Tacoma, Wash.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs; 6:40 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati; 7:05 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants
SOCCER (MEN)
1:45 p.m.: FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr; 2:45 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest; 8 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC; 11 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez
SOCCER (WOMEN)
4 a.m. (Saturday): FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary; 5 a.m. (Saturday): CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary; 6 a.m. (Saturday): CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ION — Chicago at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: ION — New York at Phoenix