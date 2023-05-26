Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco; 12 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
12 p.m.: NBATV — Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Final, Kigali, Rwanda
CHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NHLN — Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.; 12 p.m.: ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas; 4:30 p.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.; 6 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary); 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2; 3 p.m.: ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn., ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2; 5 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 9 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands; 1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas; 1:30 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas; 5:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas; 6:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
7 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland; 11 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
LACROSSE (MEN)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 1
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta; 7 p.m.: FOX — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5
RUGBY (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Canberra at South Sydney; 1 p.m.: CNBC — Premiership: Saracens vs. Sale, Grand Final, Twickenham, England (Taped); 6 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC
SOCCER (MEN)
7:25 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic; 10 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
9:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals; 5 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.: NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Connecticut at New York; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco; 6 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.; 8:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped); 2 a.m. (Monday): CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped)
CHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHLN — Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C., ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston; 3 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 4 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary); 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands; 1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 4 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
8 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN)
7 p.m.: CBSSN — TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.
MLB BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.: PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m.: BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United, CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City, USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton; 12 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio; 1:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina; 3 p.m.: FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: CNBC — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: USA — Houston at Memphis; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta; 6 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at Chicago; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas