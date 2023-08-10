Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood; 11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney; 5:15 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, Mykonos, Greece
FISHING
4 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.; 10 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 8 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional - Championship, Whitestown, Ind.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 298 Main Card: Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward (Welterweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 7:05 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Toronto; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers; 10:15 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Texas at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati; 10 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3:30 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand; 3 a.m. (Saturday): FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia; 6:30 a.m. (Saturday): FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — Chicago at New York; 10 p.m.: ION — Washington at Las Vegas