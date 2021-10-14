Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Iowa; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton; 5 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Marshall at North Texas, ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St., ESPN — California at Oregon
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St., ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor; 8 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Ohio St., ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.; 9 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at LSU; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: FS2 — LUX: Fight League 17
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Cleveland at Indiana; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Chicago at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP; 9 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago
