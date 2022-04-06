Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.; 10:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia; 1:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Florida; 9 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Boston; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Frozen Four: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St., Semifinal, Boston
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Maryland; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
GOLF
3 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.; 5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Auburn (Wash.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Capital City at Raptors 905, Semifinal; 8 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Western Conference Playoff: Texas at Rio Grande Valley, Semifinal; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: South Bay at Agua Caliente, Semifinal
SOCCER (WOMEN)
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa America 2022 Draw
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds