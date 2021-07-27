Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds; 1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals
