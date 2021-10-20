Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — FAU at Charlotte, ESPN — Tulane at SMU, ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St.; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — San Jose St. at UNLV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at California; 12 a.m. (Friday): PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford (Joined in Progress)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at Georgia; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh, BTN — Maryland at Michigan St., PAC-12N — Arizona at California; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Penn St. at Michigan, SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at North Carolina, BTN — Northwestern at Purdue, PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open; 2 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship; 11:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Dallas at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — Denver at Cleveland
SOCCER (MEN)
8 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Deportivo Saprissa; 10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: F.C. Motagua at C.D. Marathón
SOCCER (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 4 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA
