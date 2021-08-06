Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AMATEUR BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ESPNU — Geico Baseball City Series: TBD, 3rd Place Game; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Geico Baseball City Series: TBD, Championship
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide; 12 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn; 3 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 176; 4 p.m.: CNBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: CBS — Week 5
BOXING
8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo (Welterweights)
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Ottawa at Edmonton
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational; 2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 5:30 p.m.: CBSSN — American Harness Race: The Hambletonian Stakes
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Arsenault
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 265 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 265 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN, NFLN— 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Sydney; 5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United FC; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Sevilla at Aston Villa
TENNIS
4 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP Semifinals & Women's Exhibition, San Jose-WTA
Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Music City Grand Prix
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational; 2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Read; 4:30 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: FSIN -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, TBS — NY Mets at Philadelphia; 4 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland; 7 p.m.: ABC — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Atlanta; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. New York; 6 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Houston vs. Cleveland; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Washington vs. Indiana; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Detroit; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Miami; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, NFLN — 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:25 p.m.: ESPN — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan
TENNIS
2 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP Doubles Final; 5 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Finals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.