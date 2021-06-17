Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2; 11 a.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round; 12:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round; 6 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round; 9 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: NBCSN — The Royal Ascot: Day 4; 12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Washington; 10 p.m.: Cincinnati at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 6; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Utah at LA Clippers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: USA — Vegas at Montréal, Game 3
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Slovakia; 11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Czech Republic; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: England vs. Scotland; 5 p.m.: FS1 — Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia; 8 p.m.: FS2 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Uruguay
SURFING
6 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro - Day 1
SWIMMING
9 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds; 10 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Phoenix at Los Angeles
