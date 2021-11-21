Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Jacksonville, Fla., FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Cornell at Penn St., ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: Illinois vs. Cincinnati, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, ESPNU — Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, Newark, N.J.; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — W. Michigan at Iowa, CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: TBD, Championship, Jacksonville, Fla., FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.; 9 p.m.: ACCN — The Citadel at Duke, ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: Arkansas vs. Kansas St., Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N — Winthrop at Washington St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: TCU vs. Santa Clara, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; 11 p.m.: ESPNU — Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, Las Vegas, PAC-12N — Dixie St. at Southern Cal; 11:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas; 1 a.m. (Tuesday): CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. Fresno St., San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas; 2:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Brooklyn at Cleveland; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Chicago; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Philadelphia at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — NY Giants at Tampa Bay, ESPN2 — NY Giants at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
TENNIS
6 p.m.: TENNIS — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, San Diego vs. New York, Indian Wells, Calif.
