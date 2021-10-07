Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1; 7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU, ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.; 8 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M; 9 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open; 11 a.m.: ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston; 4:30 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee; 7 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay; 9:30 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Preseason: Indiana at Cleveland; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.