Thursday
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA
GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress); 8 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at St. Louis; 11 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, Game 6; 10:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3; 8 p.m.: USA — Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3
RUGBY
6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:50 a.m.: ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal; 2:50 p.m.: ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round; 3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: CBSSN — Chicago at Phoenix
