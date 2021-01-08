Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke, BTN — Ohio State at Rutgers, CBSSN — Richmond at George Mason, ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn, FS1 — St. John's at Creighton, NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Texas at West Virginia, SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Boston College, CBSSN — Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth, ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M, FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul, NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Baylor at Texas Christian, PAC-12N — Washington at California; 3:30 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Arkansas; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — Connecticut at Butler, ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State, ESPNU — Tulane at Houston, FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State, NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts; 4:30 p.m.: CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Kentucky at Florida, PAC-12N — Washington State at Stanford; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Santa Clara at St. Mary's, ESPN — Georgetown at Syracuse, PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, ESPN — UCLA at Arizona; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
GOLF
6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
7 p.m.: FS1 — The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville; 9 p.m.: FS1 — The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Denver at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Phoenix at Indiana, NBATV — Miami at Washington
NFL FOOTBALL
1:05 p.m.: CBS — AFC Wild Card Round: Indianapolis at Buffalo; 4:40 p.m.: FOX — NFC Wild Card Round: LA Rams at Seattle; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — NFC Wild Card Round: Tampa Bay at Washington
RUGBY
9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle; 2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Pro14: Munster at Connacht
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: FOX — Providence at Xavier; 2:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Iowa; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, BTN — Indiana at Nebraska, CBSSN — Colgate at Boston; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake; 8 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Louisville, CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island, ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington, SECN — Florida at Georgia; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, CBSSN — St. Joseph's at La Salle, SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest, ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech, PAC-12N — Oregon at California, SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas; 5 p.m.: ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — North Florida at Stetson, SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Indiana
GOLF
4 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Utah at Detroit; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Miami at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
1:05 p.m.: ABC — AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee, ESPN — AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee, ESPN2 — AFC Wild Card Round (MegaCast - Film Room) Baltimore at Tennessee, FREEFORM — AFC Wild Card Round (MegaCast - Watch Party) Baltimore at Tennessee; 4:40 p.m.: CBS — NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans, NICKELODEON — NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Parma; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 a.m.: NBCSN — FASL: Manchester United at Everton
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds; 12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
