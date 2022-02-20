Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

AUTO RACING

3 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Winchester, Great Britain (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — American U. at Colgate; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College, ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Penn St. at Maryland, ESPNU — Coppin St. at Howard, FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St., ESPNU — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)

5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at California; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.: NHLN — Seattle at Vancouver

RUGBY (MEN)

3 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

Tags

Trending Video