Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
AUTO RACING
3 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Winchester, Great Britain (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — American U. at Colgate; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College, ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Penn St. at Maryland, ESPNU — Coppin St. at Howard, FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St., ESPNU — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.; 8 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Iowa
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at California; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.: NHLN — Seattle at Vancouver
RUGBY (MEN)
3 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
